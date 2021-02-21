I’m glad we have a senator (Republican or Democrat) who will vote on behalf of the common good and on behalf of all the people who know that most of what then-President Donald Trump did leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was very, very wrong and needed to be addressed.

Terry Christopher, the chairman of the Lancaster Township Republicans, and the others who have supported Trump should, in my view, be the ones rethinking their reactions to what Trump has done.

Thank you, Sen. Pat Toomey, for standing up against such unacceptable behavior.

S.L. Weekes

Landisville