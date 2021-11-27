Lititz Warwick Community Chest would like to extend our gratitude to the Scouts and the donors from the recent ExtraOrdinary Give.

We are truly humbled by the community’s generosity. Our neighbors continue to inspire us each and every year!

Last week, the Scouts brought in 24,500 pounds of nonperishable items! We would like to thank Melonni Shields (Troop 142) and Tania Flaiz (Troop 44) for coordinating the Scout drive. You are amazing!

We would also love to thank the 111 donors who helped to raise $17,460 for Lititz Warwick Community Chest. Truly, this is a community serving its neighbors. You are what makes Lititz great!

Chrissy Ovalle

Lititz Warwick Community Chest