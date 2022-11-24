At 1 a.m. on a mid-September night, I was taken by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital with chest pains.

All that I remember from that ride were the enormous chest pain and saying, “Lord have mercy on me, a sinner” and “I’m not going to make it.”

Then Andria squeezed my hand and said I would make it.

I went into surgery for a blood clot in the main artery going into my heart. I woke up the next morning not knowing what had happened. I found out later that Dr. Todd Wood had saved my life.

And that Andria was right.

There’s a Bible verse that states, “Do not withhold praise from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it” (Proverbs 3:27). In other words, tell people when they do a good job.

The entire staff on the fifth floor (East) at Lancaster General Hospital was professional, courteous and caring. Thanks to all of you, and thanks, Dr. Wood, for giving me a chance to write this letter.

Gary Gerner

West Lampeter Township