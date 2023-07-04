On the afternoon of Sunday, June 4, we were shopping at Aldi on Fruitville Pike when my wife, Joyce, was putting our groceries in the back of our SUV in the parking lot.

Trying to close the hatch to the vehicle, she slipped and fell backward, hitting her head on the ground. Within seconds of her fall, there were eight to 10 people offering her assistance until the ambulance arrived.

A very special thank-you to the woman who works in the Lancaster County Office of Aging — I believe her name was Leigh Ann. She stayed with me after the ambulance left to take my wife to the emergency room, waiting until my daughter arrived to take me home.

I know I didn’t get to give everyone a thank-you, which is the reason for this letter. I’m hoping everyone who was there reads this, so I can say “thank you” with a capital T.

It showed me that with all the chaos surrounding us, there are still people with a Christian outlook.

Thank you all.

C.L. Frackman

West Lampeter Township