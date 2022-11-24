We were awakened on an early October morning by several smoke alarms blaring, but no smoke or flames. The volunteer Lampeter Fire Company was dispatched and, after a carbon dioxide check was performed by the crew, the assistant fire chief determined that the cause was a faulty smoke detector that had been recently installed.

They removed the offending detector and tested the others to ensure us that we would be protected until we could get it replaced.

Each of these responders came to our assistance after having been on a previous call at 3:30 a.m., yet they could not have been nicer or more helpful.

We owe them our gratitude and will continue to support Lampeter Fire Company and its dedicated volunteers.

We hope that everyone will support their local fire department in whatever way they can. It’s the least we can do for the men and women who freely donate their time and expertise to keep us safe.

Marie Johnston and Kim Speers

West Lampeter Township