I want to express public appreciation for all the postal and package delivery workers for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, UPS and Amazon Prime. Despite all the challenges we have been hearing about in the news related to weather disasters around the country, the record number of online orders, and both supply and worker shortages, we were very impressed this holiday season with the timeliness of package deliveries.

Even items we ordered three days before Christmas — expecting them to arrive this week — arrived on Christmas Eve! We were amazed!

Thank you to all those workers who had long delivery lists and may have worked overtime so that the rest of us could experience extra blessings! Happy New Year!

Dawn Landes

Lancaster Township