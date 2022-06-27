Baby ducks and geese are falling through grate slats that cover storm drains. Trapped there, they die. The greatest losses take place at corner grates where mall roads intersect with highways; birds often congregate nearby.

I observed a goose trying to rescue 10 goslings that had fallen between the grate slats into the storm pit across from Barnes & Noble. People tried to remove the grate to save the creatures imprisoned below, to no avail.

My second observation was at Good Drive and Harrisburg Pike, two weeks later. Eight baby ducks had fallen through the grate into the pit below. The hen tore a gash on her neck trying to get past the grate to save the chicks.

Those two experiences over two weeks suggest that many baby birds fall through grates to their death. It is a disaster we could fix.

The baby birds are lost because there is no rescue organization. We need five things:

1. A place to train volunteers to open and close grates safely.

2. Someone to purchase tools.

3. Each township hosting a mall could build a team to rescue birds within an hour of being called.

4. Could grates be redesigned so that young birds do not fall into the pit?

5. Cooperation among mall shops and owners would surely lower the number of deaths of baby animals at their grates.

— Jerry Greiner, Lancaster