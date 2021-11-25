Grateful that meal was paid for (letter) Nov 25, 2021 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I just wanted to thank the person or persons and let them know how truly grateful my husband and I were to have our breakfast bought for us at the Columbia Diner on Oct. 9.Once again, we say thank you and God bless. Janet TidwellManor Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Thank You Columbia Diner Meal Paid Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.