This is my son Fallon Albert. He’s in second grade at Resurrection Catholic School. He is a twin; his brother Declan passed away a few years ago because of a severe neurological problem.

Fallon’s doctors think his close proximity to Declan and his neurological disorder in utero has affected Fallon, causing him to struggle with learning.

With him being out of school, he is at high risk of falling even further behind his class in reading. His teachers have done such a great job of making sure he gets his exact reading support via Google Hangouts at least twice a week. Mrs. (Diane) Grabowski, his special education teacher, is working so hard to keep my son on task during this closure.

Fallon’s second grade teacher, Sister Kristen Forgotch, has been having a Zoom classroom a few times a week where all the kids log on and can see each other and chat for a bit. It’s utter chaos, but the kids love it. The school principal, Mr. (Jeffrey) Hughes has been having morning announcements each day and keeping the school body connected during this break.

My husband works on power lines, and I’m a nurse, so we’re both essential employees. Without the dedication of my children’s teachers, we wouldn’t be able to keep up with their schooling alone. It truly takes a village to raise children. Please recognize these wonderful people who continue to be part of our village.

J. Albert

Lancaster Township