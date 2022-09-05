On a hot August afternoon, after accidentally locking my keys in my car, I was inside a CVS pharmacy, trying to reach AAA for assistance, when a woman approached me and asked if she could help.

It was a retired Manor Township police officer who had just happened to stop at the same store. She said she would be happy to drive me to my home to pick up another set of keys, and then drive me back so I could open my car door.

Her name is Carolyn Gundel. I would like to publicly thank her and all of the police officers who are willing to help others. It was an act of kindness and one I will never take for granted.

Too many of our police officers are getting a bad rap, but they are always ready to help when necessary, even when retired.

Thank you, Carolyn.

Frances Miller

East Lampeter Township