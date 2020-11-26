On behalf of Juniper Village at Mount Joy, a personal care community, we would like to express our utmost gratitude for our associates. They have hung in there and done all the little things that the residents needed, including stepping up to the plate when we needed extra shifts covered.

Our residents’ families, too, have been so lovely, often sending thank-you cards and best wishes our way. Quite simply, we have been truly blessed by the outpouring of support and love.

We are especially grateful this Thanksgiving for everyone’s support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and we look forward to our continued participation in the Mount Joy community by providing the best care possible for our elderly.

Debra Miller

Executive director

Juniper Village at Mount Joy