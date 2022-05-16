After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it was nice to see the Senior Games return to Lancaster County.

I would like to thank the Lancaster County Office of Aging for coordinating this event. A big thank-you also goes to the sponsors and volunteers who allowed the week to happen. Without your help, it would be impossible.

Over a five-day period, there were more than 40 events, with 800 participants. Kudos to Spooky Nook Sports, Leisure Lanes, Amos Herr Park and Buchmiller Park for allowing the events to occur at your venues.

This event helps the physical, mental and social well-being of participants. Thank you to all involved.

Marilyn Aurand

West Hempfield Township