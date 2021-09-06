I want to thank the Lancaster City Bureau of Police and the wonderful person who found my purse at First Friday in August. When I discovered it was gone, I had no phone, no money and no help, so I walked to the police department from where I parked my car across from Fulton Theatre.

It was a smaller travel bag, but my wallet with all my identification and credit cards were in it. Also, money.

The police officer in charge at the headquarters was polite and helped me in any way he could — a truly wonderful police officer. Just as I had the police officer in charge call someone for me, in walked two more police officers with my purse in their hand. Someone had found it and given it to them! I am so grateful and humbled. This is a wonderful example of good people and great police officers, who are true examples of the fact that not all of our country is going to hell.

Thank you, wonderful people!

Karol Kline

Lancaster