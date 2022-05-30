Our family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff members at Lancaster General Hospital’s 6 Lime Intensive Care Unit for taking care of our brother Clem for more than seven weeks.

The positivity and kindness that you showed our brother will never be forgotten. In fact, we’re not sure if Clem would have made it through without your excellent care.

Again, thanks to all of you for all that you did in saving our brother’s life. Please accept this short note as small part of our great appreciation of all of you at 6 Lime.

Richard Lichty and the Lichty family

Mount Joy Township