For the past three years, I have been making scarves for just about anybody. I hoped that they could be put to good use.

I sit here, in front of the “idiot box,’’ knitting them. I never received a thank-you.

But on Dec. 21, I received one very big surprise. I got a thank you from two little kids. Their names are Savanna and Madison.

It was such a nice homemade card that I framed it. I wish to thank these two little ones from the bottom of my heart.

Colette Spotted Fawn Shay

Lancaster Township