I would like to thank the three guardian angels who came to my aid Sept. 21 on Landis Valley Road.

While walking, I tripped on a drain grate and fell. My three angels came out of nowhere to help me. They stayed with me until my husband got there. I am so grateful to them.

I did not get their names, but one was a first responder and suggested that I go get checked out. So happy I did, as I had a brain-bleed and was hospitalized for three days.

Words can never express how blessed I was that day. Thank you again, my angels. May God bless you for your kindness.

Chris Donovan

Manheim Township