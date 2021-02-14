Like Franklin Graham, I am grateful for a president who protected our religious liberties; defended the lives of the unborn; nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and other federal courts; built a strong economy before the pandemic; strengthened and supported our military; supported law and order and defended our police; and who stood against “the swamp” and the corruption in Washington, D.C.

Little of this has been reported by the mainstream news media. Because of the criticism and misinformation, and impeachment proceedings that I view as bogus, we now have the swamp back in power.

Do you find it strange that the media never reported any criticism of the left? Before they even took power, they were praised and adored as heroes. The liberals, socialists and LGBTQ forces now are running our country. We are no longer an independent nation under God, in my view, but under a world system of government. The America our forefathers envisioned is gone. I fear the godless are now in control.

Frank Stellar

Manheim