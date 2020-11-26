I’m home from two surgeries on my spine after suffering compression fractures while changing the fitted sheet on my bed. There were diamonds everywhere at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.

One, whose name I cannot recall, stayed with me for hours in the emergency department at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Another, a woman named Paige, asked if she could pray with me before surgery. Wrapping her arms in mine, we prayed for the surgery to go well. She is a diamond. I so needed that prayer. Thank you to all the diamonds, and especially to Paige for praying with me.

Janice Ballenger

Ephrata