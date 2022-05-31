I wish to express my gratitude to Eugene Clemens for his May 24 contribution to the LNP | LancasterOnline feature spotlighting letter writers (“A professor’s thoughts on thinking”).

At a very low time in our social and political history, he has given me hope that we can actually heal the colossal divides causing the dysfunction of our nation.

Clemens’ optimism that “we have more in common than our differences show” raises my spirits. His belief in the democratic society is encouraging. I’ve said many times that I believe that democracy is the finest form of government, but I’m just not sure it works. His writing absolutely encourages thinking above and beyond empty rhetoric. I share his political concerns.

His writing sparks a glimmer of hope. My greatest wish is that this piece starts conversations all over Lancaster County (and beyond), especially as we enter the season of political campaigns for the midterm elections. My dream (unfortunately this may be more like a fairy tale) would be to have Clemens host a town hall meeting with congressional candidates Bob Hollister and Lloyd Smucker rationally discussing issues of the day.

Evelyn S. Albert

Ephrata