Zoners have rejected Rutter’s proposal (“No Rutter’s here,” Dec. 3). Well done, concerned citizens of Manheim Township and zoning board. The power of a united front!
I hope that the vote by David Wood, James Stephens and David Beyer to deny all seven variances requested by Rutter’s will inspire other townships to deny puppy mill-requested exceptions to variances. Rapho Township, are you listening?
A bit of history: Public turnout protesting one breeding kennel in 2016 was strong. We had the power of a united public front. What went wrong?
Jacqueline Kulp
Manheim Township