State Sen. Doug Mastriano’s use of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee that he chairs in an attempt to conduct an Arizona-like election audit — selective or not and regardless of what entity pays for it — is in my view a misuse of that committee’s valuable time.

While it seems questionable whether his committee even has jurisdiction over such election functions, I believe there is no question that any audit would find no malfeasance by officials.

Nor do I believe it would uncover any illegal voting by citizens, because the Pennsylvania 2020 vote has already been audited under stringent conditions, with no such findings.

Mastriano says former President Donald Trump has asked him to run for governor because Mastriano supports the discredited “stop the steal” mantra being used to weaken citizen confidence in our public elections.

Such a weakening could lead to more voter restrictions — like those just vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf — being enacted.

I believe that using this state Senate committee for this purpose is just Mastriano’s grandstanding attempt to make his own name better known to the public for his run for governor in 2022. Although any audit would find no major irregularities, it would both cast Mastriano as a conservative patriot while also throwing doubt on our democratic processes.

I urge those who believe this effort to be totally misguided to contact their state senator and relate their concerns about Mastriano’s newest boondoggle.

Jacques Gibble

Lancaster Township