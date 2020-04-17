On April 12, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that all he needed was test kits. On “60 Minutes,” the nurses and others in New York said they needed personal protective equipment and masks. Who is right?

On Monday, seven governors of Northeastern states, led by Cuomo and all but one of whom are Democrats, began the process of one-upping President Donald Trump on the reopening of the country. They seemingly knew the president was going to start these talks on Tuesday. Now the governors can lay claim to whatever happens, or doesn’t happen.

It is a shame what the liberal press and TV networks are doing to try to bring down this president.

George Vurdelja

West Donegal Township