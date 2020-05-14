I have a question for state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, state Rep. Brett Miller and the other Republicans who signed the letter stating that they would defy the governor’s orders and reopen Lancaster County early. How many grandmothers, mothers, nurses and others are you willing to kill in order to reopen early?

Left unchecked, COVID-19 can in some cases have a doubling period of three days. We need to be extremely thankful to the governors who did take action early, while the president, in my view, did very little. Without the governors’ actions, we would have had many more deaths.

We need to have an adequate number of reliable tests before we reopen. We have still not achieved that. Without the tests, there is no way to have everyone who is infected quarantine themselves so that they do not spread the disease to the vulnerable.

Now I hear that Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams won’t prosecute any citations related to Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order. It would be nice if we had a district attorney who had at least a little respect for the rule of law. Will she only enforce the laws that she likes and ignore the rest?

Mike Mutchler

Millersville