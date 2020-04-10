Regarding the letter in the April 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Wolf has got to go”), I feel that I need to respond. I am a retiree who has moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware. We have the virus here, too. The governor is right in restricting travel. I know that our governor is restricting travel in our state. All out-of-state people must quarantine themselves for 14 days when they come into Delaware.

This is a safeguard for all people. Too many are coming to their summer homes to escape the novel coronavirus in their home state. All restaurants and bars are closed here, unless you have carryout and delivery. Hopefully this will help all people to be safe. I do not like staying inside, either, but I do not want to contract this virus. As I am in the group that could be in danger (over 65), I am trying to stay safe for myself, my husband and others.

Instead of griping about this, just thank the stars that you are not infected with this virus. Stay safe and healthy, everybody.

Toni L. Bowman

Lewes, Delaware