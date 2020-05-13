“Live free or die.” It’s a statement that’s as old as our country. We seem to have lost that right in the face of two adversaries.

First is COVID-19. The pandemic is being used, in my view, to scare the public. Is this outbreak any different than many flu seasons?

Second is our elected governor. He closed the state, socially and economically, for public health concerns. Although there may still be a threat from COVID-19, we cannot continue to withdraw from our business and social lives. That’s our freedom.

Our governor, a wealthy businessman, has determined that he is the only person who can decide on matters concerning our freedom. He has resorted to threats that would hurt all of us. His anger is directed to those who have opted to do what they feel is right for our county — economically, socially and emotionally.

Tom Wolf has been our governor for a few years, yet our state was not prepared for this pandemic. Why would we trust him to do what’s right now, when he hasn’t done it up to this point?

Bob Harman

West Hempfield Township