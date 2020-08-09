I am writing to let you know how disappointed I am in how Gov. Tom Wolf is handling the pandemic and in the fact that we have people in Lancaster County who still believe he is doing a great job.

Some are putting faith in a leader who has scared people away from attending church (though there has been no order against it), hindered businesses and seemingly picked out of a hat which activities are and are not allowed. Wolf is not doing a good job.

My statement today is that Lancaster County businesses are some of the best, cleanest places in the country. They have caring people — God-fearing people — and they had nothing to do with spreading the virus. We do not yet know completely how the virus started — only God does.

It is wrong that the governor is holding back on the county and state fully reopening. We should be praying diligently, asking God to get us out of this mess Wolf put us in and praying the governor sees the light soon.

Mary Kover

Rapho Township