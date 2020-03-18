In an edict issued Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf took a Pennsylvania economy that had been suffering from the COVID-19 impact and drove it into oblivion. This was a complete overreach of executive power and a further reminder that we, the people, have sacrificed our rights to government entities.

As of Monday, there were a grand total of 76 cases in the entire state and no deaths. There were no (as in zero) confirmed cases in Lancaster County as of Tuesday morning.

I am curious as to whether Wolf’s edict is legally enforceable. Perhaps there are lawyers looking at that.

Most of all, I am concerned about millions of workers idled without wages due to this edict. I am concerned about small business owners who may go bankrupt due to this edict.

Wolf has his millions. It seems to me he doesn’t care about the economic pain he has caused. He did the politically correct thing, which is all politicians do.

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township