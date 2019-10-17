Paralleling the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Gov. Tom Wolf announced his support to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. How symbolic is it that? Stoners rejoice, “The dude abides.” I can hear the song lyrics to “Don’t Bogart that Joint” playing in the background. Legalizing recreational marijuana is one example where today’s political thinking runs counter to the public’s best interest.
A television ad denouncing tobacco use shows disfigured female smoker Terrie Hall with half of her face surgically removed, attributed to the harmful effects of smoking cigarettes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 26 deaths and almost 1,300 lung injury cases linked to vaping, the supposed “safe” alternative to tobacco. The opioid epidemic remains a costly unresolved crisis. Despite these graphic facts, our state leaders are promoting yet another vice that’s harmful and will increase future medical concerns. Deeply inhaling any smoke product into your lungs is dangerous toxic pollution. Doing this recreationally is suicidal.
The only reason I can fathom that our elected officials would adopt such a stance is that special interest money has swayed them. I attended Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s marijuana forum in mid-March. He claimed that underage teens wouldn’t have access to recreational marijuana. The vaping data tells us otherwise.
The Legislature took a positive step forward for public health when it banned smoking in restaurants and government buildings but will be stumbling backward if it approves recreational marijuana.
Recreational marijuana is a bad investment, not a healthy commodity for future consumption.
Bob Bodnar
West Lampeter Township