I am totally at a loss as to why people rail against the governor and other state officials for the closings of sports, businesses, etc., to save the lives of thousands of people.
I understand it is hard on so many people. However, the people you should be angry with are the ones who put their “rights” over the welfare of the community; those who are so disinterested in others that they gather in large groups; those who refuse to do what science says is needed to stem the tide of the virus — or, weirder still, who deny there even is a pandemic. These are the ones forcing the closings and lockdowns.
Why are sensible, easy-to-do health measures — wear a mask, wash hands, heed your distance from others in public — made political? It is bizarre, messed-up thinking.
State officials would not need to impose these restrictions if citizens would set aside their selfish, privileged status and think of the welfare of their neighbors.
Barbara Watts
Manheim Township
