One possible outcome of the debt ceiling fight is that the U.S. Department of Treasury will continue to borrow and spend past the debt ceiling, and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and the irresponsible House Republicans will sue to halt the process.

The U.S. Supreme Court will quickly hear the case and decide against the Republicans and for the Biden administration, because the Constitution states that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law ... shall not be questioned.”

After that ruling, there will never be another debt ceiling fight. Smucker and the Republicans need to learn that if they don’t want to increase the federal debt, then they shouldn’t pass the tax cuts and spending bills that make it necessary.

The other possible outcome is an arcane accounting one. The Treasury could issue gold certificates backed by the gold in Fort Knox and then deposit them at the Fed in exchange for an increased Treasury checking account at the Fed. The Treasury will then spend the increased checking balance.

I prefer the first solution. People shouldn’t worry about the federal government defaulting on its debt. It will never happen.

David A. Martin

Manheim Township