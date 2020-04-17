Although the deadline for filing income tax returns has been extended beyond April 15 to July 15, this is a good time to be thinking about the federal government’s spending priorities.

In December, the president signed the $738 billion military defense bill approved by Congress.

In January, the Doomsday Clock was reset to only 100 seconds before midnight.

Given the times in which we are now living, might it be good to consider what federal policy and budget priorities will actually contribute to human well-being?

Luke S. Martin

Lititz