I dislike wearing a mask in the few government-selected stores that are still open, and I grudgingly observe social distancing. Free will occludes many from 100% compliance with all aspects of the shutdown.

Government restrictions grate against free will for most able-bodied people, but most do comply. If you don’t happen to have any free will, you would not understand.

After the pandemic, if you require the government to run your life, bless you. You obviously need help. After the pandemic, if you want the government to run your life, shame on you. Grow some self-esteem.

Some seemingly competent people cling to government intrusion even when there is no pandemic. Perhaps these people feel unable to run their own lives without the (figurative) nose ring they allowed the government to install.

I do not welcome widespread government intrusions (pandemic prohibitions hesitantly tolerated) in my everyday life. If you do not think of the (not premature) end of the shutdown as a “liberation,” check to make sure your government nose ring is still secure.

Harry S. Truman said, “Those who want the government to regulate matters of the mind and spirit are like men who are so afraid of being murdered that they commit suicide to avoid assassination.”

Bob Reed

Colerain Township