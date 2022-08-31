Tucker Carlson got it right bringing national attention to the plight of Lancaster County farmer Amos Miller against the federal government, and I believe that your coverage got it wrong (“Miller case gets national attention,” Aug. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I believe that some accommodation should be made for small-scale farmers, like Miller, when it comes to food safety regulations. Unlike industrial producers, Miller sells to a small group of people with whom he’s developed personal connections over the years. They know full well what they are getting from him, and apparently that is what they want.

Would I buy his meat? No. Would I buy raw milk from him or anybody else? No. But I don’t think the government should be so heavy-handed with a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach to food safety and production. There should be one set of rules for small producers and another for industrial-scale producers.

And the references throughout the article about how the government and the judge have “bent over backwards” to keep Miller in business and get him to comply evoke President Ronald Reagan’s quip, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’ ”

Pamela Danziger

President of Unity Marketing, Retail Rescue & American Marketing Group

East Cocalico Township