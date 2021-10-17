A friend of mine sends me YouTube videos of “experts” explaining how thousands of scientists around the world have conspired to promote a “man-made” virus (COVID-19) to enrich Bill Gates by selling vaccines that are actually “devices” designed to make people sick. He’s hoping that I’ll see the light.

My replies with facts checked by Reuters are dismissed as part of the conspiracy.

This scenario is being played out every day, everywhere.

My friend and his community, although a minority of the population, are tying the hands of government officials, because they’re also convinced by those internet “stars” that their rightful liberties are being infringed upon with mask and vaccine mandates.

I believe it is the government’s job to protect the people with the tools it has. The real leaders are trying to work to get us through this pandemic safely by believing in the value of true expertise. The cynics should get out of the way.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township