More National Guard troops are patrolling Washington, D.C., than we have stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq. But in my view, there is no credible threat from within, despite what our aristocratic legislators believe. The troops are there as a symbol of raw political power. The message is clear: They have the power, citizens don’t.

The hypocrisy of a fence topped with razor wire is astonishing. If a wall doesn’t work on the southern border, why do we need a fence in D.C.?

Our Democrat-dominated capital doesn’t care if we see that hypocrisy. The physical separation of the elite and the seat of power from the rest of America is purposeful. Hillary Clinton called former President Donald Trump’s supporters a bunch of “deplorables.” I believe that many of the leftists in our government look upon us as nothing more than taxpaying cattle. Trump tapped into this disconnect and deep resentment.

Because of the riot on Jan. 6, our elitist government is now seemingly poised to seize more control of our freedoms.

Democracy is on the ropes, and not from Trump supporters but from Democrats who disguise their lust for control as a fight for democracy. Even more hypocrisy from the elites.

In the name of some vague notion of restorative social justice, the Democrats have handed enormous power to President Joe Biden, the emptiest of empty suits. Are we headed for one-party rule? George Orwell said that when fascism arrives, it will come disguised as anti-fascism. Those who cherish individual freedom view him as a prophet.

Edward Ritz

Conestoga Township