Regarding the direction that Democrats are seemingly taking us as a country:

The United States was not created to provide safety nets for residents. It was created to be a country of self-governance and to secure liberty and justice for all (“consent of the governed” in the Declaration of Independence).

The president, Congress, Cabinet members, judges and the military swear to protect the United States.

I believe that President Joe Biden has forgotten his oath with regard to our southern border.

George Kuruc

Ephrata