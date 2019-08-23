Several recent columns have branded progressive Democrats’ campaign issues and solutions as “socialist.” Socialism is not a form of government, but an economic system in which the government owns everything and everyone works for it.
No one is advocating socialism, but Republicans are urging people to fear government-run programs, such as “Medicare for All,” without admitting that the largest government-run program is the Department of Defense, which consumes about 50% of the federal budget’s discretionary spending and has millions of employees.
Instilling fear is a well-known tactic (the Nazis used it to great effect). Fearful people commit many violent acts, including mass shootings. The underlying cause is the real, deep-seated anxiety suffered by most Americans today. Countries topping the Happiness Index list provide government safety-net programs to relieve their citizens of this anxiety. Why don’t we? It is the responsibility of our government — administration and legislature — to provide for the welfare of its citizens, not to foment distrust and hatred.
Socialism is accused of aiming to “redistribute wealth”; in our case, it does so by redistributing wealth from the poor to the rich. Add this self-made problem to climate change fears, and we are in a real pickle. Our current government leaders have made it much, much worse.
Charles B. Lane
Lancaster Township