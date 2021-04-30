In my view, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons is mistaken if he believes it is not his role to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (“Official hints at closing site early,” April 28 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Isn’t it his job, and that of his fellow commissioners, to make sure that the county thrives? How is that going to happen if too many people choose not to get vaccinated?

There is a role for government to play in defeating this pandemic, and encouraging people to get vaccinated is probably first and foremost. People don’t always act in their own self-interest, and I believe that Parsons has a responsibility to push them to do the right thing. That doesn’t make him part of the nanny state. It makes him a competent leader.

It is up to Parsons and his fellow commissioners to use the power of their office to encourage, cajole, badger, nudge and whatever else it takes to get the people of Lancaster County vaccinated.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township