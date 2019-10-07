I was shocked at how our trained nurses are being treated by Pennsylvania government agencies in trying to obtain licenses to practice nursing (“This may sting a bit,” Sept. 16).
I know registered nurses who have given up trying to get a license after they have received training in other states. And we have a shortage of RNs!
Maybe we need to convert all government agencies, just like hospitals, into nonprofits in which donors reward government employees with tax-deductible incentives to work hard, be responsive and serve the public with respect.
I’ve never received a customer satisfaction rating request from a government agency.
Chuck Sawicki
West Lampeter Township