Recently, while passing through my neighborhood Giant store, there was a young mother carrying a tiny baby in a front backpack placed directly over her abdomen. The little thing couldn’t have been more than a week or two old.
If that newborn infant was positioned just 8 inches further inward, that same child would be fair game for massacre by the abortion butchers; limb from limb it would be dissected. But because of its outward placement, the baby is now fully protected by the law.
I’m told that abortion doctors espouse this sinister procedure for one or more reasons. First, their conscience, in my view, is seared with a hot iron; their principles have died.
Second, it’s easy money. Third, some couldn’t make it in the medical field, so they've reverted to this. Incidentally, this gruesome practice has included the actual sale of the baby’s body parts.
Republicans in the state Legislature have recently worked on bills to place before Gov. Tom Wolf that will impose overdue restrictions on this procedure. His response is that he will veto any such bill that is placed on his desk. Coupled with that fact that he’s in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, Wolf has adorned himself with the badge of hypocrisy.
Homer Snavely
Cleona