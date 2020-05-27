Two months ago, in a letter you published (“Unanswered questions,” March 25), I expressed my concern about how much the government had taken control of our lives, and I questioned how much it would give back when the virus was under control. My concerns have become a reality — and even worse than I had imagined at the time.

The original reason for the stay-at-home order and for “nonessential” businesses to close was to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Our local hospitals never did get close to being full. Now Gov. Tom Wolf has a new measurement to meet before we can reopen. The shutdown is now two months old and still going.

It never made sense that small businesses could not stay open like the big-box stores. They also could have limited the number of customers in their stores at any one time and had a waiting line outside, just like Lowe’s, Home Depot and grocery stores. Gov. Wolf has given himself the power to pick winners and losers.

To City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and state Rep. Mike Sturla: Why have you, being in the same party as Wolf, seemingly not fought for the small businesses in your city? Why have you not stood up more for those small business owners and their businesses that have made Lancaster the vibrant city it had become before the governor’s orders closed it down? Their businesses were no more a threat to the health of the community than the big stores. Why are you so quiet in this matter?

Kandice Null

East Hempfield Township