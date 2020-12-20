Regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest restrictions, I would like him to provide more detailed information about Pennsylvanians. How many have caught the COVID-19 virus specifically because they: 1) ate at a restaurant; 2) exercised at a gym; 3) went to a movie; or 4) went to see their sons or daughters play sports?

If the governor cannot provide this detailed information, then what basis does he have for this latest shutdown? The governor says to follow the science. Well, show us more than vaguely related studies. I do not believe he can and is just relishing in his power as governor.

I would also like him to tell us: 1) how many more businesses he is causing to close permanently; 2) how much of the state gross domestic product and tax base has been lost; and 3) how many more people will die due to suicide or drug overdoses because they were despondent over losing their job and being stuck indoors during the lockdowns?

Wolf cannot, and if he could, I don’t believe he would. It is time for Pennsylvanians to rise up and demand the governor be impeached.

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township