Gov. Tom Wolf at this point really needs to resign. I have been attempting to give him some benefit of the doubt but after his June 10 press conference, that is no longer the case.

In my view, he did a lot of rambling and essentially said that he is the governor and what he says goes. In other words, he seems to think he is a dictator. What really floored me is that he said no one person or entity can unilaterally enforce a law — but that is exactly what he is trying to do. At this point, he is the only one making this decision.

State House Resolution 836 to end the state of emergency in the state passed both branches of General Assembly with bipartisan support — a total of 14 Democrats voted in favor. (The vote was 31-19 in the Senate and 121-81 in the House.)

These are the representatives we elected to be our voice, and the governor just doesn't seem to care. If you feel the same way as the majority of the state House and state Senate, please contact your elected officials and the governor’s office to let them know.

Kevin Staats

Wrightsville

York County