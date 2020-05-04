A free press with direct access to elected officials and nonelected bureaucrats is the only way to expose and control corruption, fraud, evasion and abuse of power. These are extraordinary times, and I have no issue with a strong executive taking charge in an emergency. But, once the dust has settled, that executive has no right to ignore his own legislature and to close off access to the press.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s press conferences are a sham, giving his communications director the opportunity to cherry-pick submitted questions and for the governor to engage in evasion. Without reporters present, who is there to hold him accountable for his policies? Certainly, his communications director is not going to press him to be specific.

Wolf’s confusing and arbitrary policies on what businesses can stay open is a case in point. I’m one of the lucky ones who can operate, but I am amazed at the lack of outrage over Wolf’s concentration of power.

Even the governor of New York, one of the hardest-hit states in the country, holds press conferences with reporters present.

I believe this is an abuse of power by Wolf that should be addressed by our elected representatives. We can only hope that it is addressed, and that there is enough integrity on both sides of the aisle to take action and override vetoes.

Patrick J. Roberts

Martic Township