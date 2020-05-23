Gov. Tom Wolf should be given a one-way ticket to China, because he opens the beer establishments and encourages people not to gather at churches. What a selfish and stupid leader. He has not enough common sense to lead Pennsylvania.

Let us think about our children and future generations. Voters, wake up and get your heads out of the sand. If we lack freedom of speech, we might as well leave America.

President Donald Trump is doing a good job. He is the best leader America ever had.

Vic Dohner

West Donegal Township