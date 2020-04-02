As a free citizen of these United States, I am appalled that my state government leadership would strip me of my basic human right to work and to earn a decent living — all in the name of “safety first.”

It seems to me that Gov. Tom Wolf’s power exceeds the will of the people at present, and this great evil of false piety is permitted to continue (recall state House Bill 321, which would have prohibited the abortion of any child solely due to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome, but was vetoed by Wolf). Wolf’s actions risk destroying the hard-won financial successes in the lives of many, forcing them into poverty, dependence and debt. I demand that he personally be held fiscally responsible.

Seeing this governor insist we be denied the right to earn our own paycheck for the sake of our own well-being, I fully expect him to bear the responsibility of all our weekly bills. Let him also include weekly contributions to our 401(k) and savings accounts. When Wolf says he sets our safety as his top priority, he assumes we all feel the same way. Let him also assume our financial obligations as his own.

Of course, I and many others would much prefer he simply reverse course, stop forcibly imposing his will onto the people, and allow us our God-given right to work together. Warn us of the dangers that could possibly harm us, but give us back our dignity, and allow us to be adults. To be free, responsible citizens.

Wolf was not elected to parent the citizenry.

Jeff Tack

Etters, York County