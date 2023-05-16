I am responding to the May 8 LNP | LancasterOnline letter titled “Jesus brought new understanding of God,” in which the writer questions the existence of hell.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus said, “There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” He said, “Enter through the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it” (Matthew 7:13-14). He adds a few verses later: “Not everyone who says, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven.”

God is a God of love — that’s why he gave his only Son, so that if we believe in him we will not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16). God has provided the righteousness we need by sending Jesus Christ to die on the cross for the sins of all who would ever believe in him. “God made Jesus who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God” (2 Corinthians 5:21). Isaiah said, “We are covered over with garments of salvation arrayed in a robe of righteousness” (61:10).

Jesus is the only way to eternal life. He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).

J. David Eshleman

Manheim Township