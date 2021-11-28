Like someone, or not.

Agree with someone, or not.

But when U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., shared a violent cartoon video showing him killing another member of Congress, it was an abhorrent call to violence against any American who disagrees with him or who he doesn’t like.

Gosar’s action should be condemned by all members of Congress, regardless of party. He has been censured, but I believe that expulsion should be considered.

If the Republican and Democratic parties would work together to disallow these types of horrendous actions, maybe the American people would begin to have a little more confidence in the government.

The fact that violence has become an increasingly normative response in this country should call all of us to spend time in self-evaluation and reflection as to who we are and who we want to be.

Carol Wenger

New Holland