Quite aside from the meaning of the Republican gubernatorial election win in Virginia and what it portends for Democrats, the background reality is Republican voters are backing away from Donald Trump.

The Republican winner, Glenn Youngkin, outsmarted his opponent. Elections, like war, are won in the mind before they start. Youngkin not fearing Trump’s ire kept the former president at a distance — on Fox News, throwing that audience the red meat they love, but on CNN, making it clear he is not a Trump puppet. He made himself the champion of suburban women who made it clear they wanted nothing to do with Trump. That he got such a large endorsement from voters who more than likely voted for Trump raises the hope that Republicans are reclaiming the center of conservative politics — Eisenhower Republicans. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calling President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill a “godsend” for Kentucky. Working together for the good of all.

Let’s hope that we set aside the bitterness of election 2020. History honestly told will reveal the truth. Perspective: What if several hundred Black and Hispanic persons invaded the U.S. Capitol threatening to kill Vice President Mike Pence? The cry for justice blind to race would be loud and clear. The fact that mostly white male persons were part of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and many Republicans hailed them as heroes decrying injustice, portends Republicans courting tyranny in sheep’s clothing.

On Jan. 6, a brave few Republicans helped to save our republic. Let’s give them medals, and Republican voters can reclaim the Republican soul.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township