The title of an article that I once read analyzing the previous administration’s immigration policy has stayed with me: “The cruelty is the point.”

That appears to be the operating slogan for current Republican policy aims. In my view, GOP members in the U.S. House are doing their best to tear down our economy and harm our people. By threatening to default on paying our debts, they are seemingly violating their oaths of office to defend the Constitution. (The Fourteenth Amendment states, “The validity of the public debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned.”)

Some Republicans appear gleeful, others simply clueless, at the idea of throwing the U.S. into devastating economic chaos. The suffering for which they would be responsible would be immense.

If they really want to reduce the debt, I believe that they could take these simple steps:

1. Reverse the immense tax cuts favoring corporations and the ultrarich at the expense of the rest of us. (Fully one-quarter of current debt was incurred during the Trump years, a significant portion of it due to the tax cuts of 2017.)

2. Crack down on superwealthy tax cheats. Hire and train enough IRS agents to audit and collect taxes from billionaires.

3. Eliminate the cap on earnings subject to the Social Security tax. Right now those who earn the least are paying proportionately the most.

4. Cancel huge military contracts for hardware that we don’t need and will never use.

The debt ceiling must be raised immediately. Then negotiations on the budget can begin. Republicans in the House must cease what I view as their sadistic behavior.

Marian L. Shatto

Warwick Township